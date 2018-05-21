U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Commits $1 Million in Assistance for DR Congo Ebola Response Plan

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced today (May 18, 2018) that it has provided an initial $1 million to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). These funds, which reflect the U.S. Government’s initial financial response, will go to the World Health Organization (WHO) in support of the joint […]

