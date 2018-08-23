U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal Government of Somalia

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike targeting al-Shabaab militants approximately 46 kilometers northeast of Kismayo, Somalia, on August 21, killing two (2) terrorists. We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed in this airstrike. U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect […]

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike targeting al-Sh...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...