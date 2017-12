The U.S. Embassy in South Africa, through the office of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), presented $9,000 in restitution (approximately 125,000 Rand) to a South African victim of crime at a ceremony in Pretoria on December 6. The crime victim’s name is being withheld due to privacy considerations. Major General […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...