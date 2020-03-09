UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights issues findings on Belgium, Benin, Guinea, Norway, and Ukraine

The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights has published its findings on the countries it examined during its latest session from 17 February to 6 March 2020: Belgium, Benin, Guinea, Norway, and Ukraine. The findings contain positive aspects of how the respective States are implementing the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural […]

The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights has published its findings on the countries it examined during its la...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...