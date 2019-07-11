UN Human Rights Council 41: Central African Republic

Thank you, Madam Vice-President, The United Kingdom welcomes the Independent Expert’s report and her analysis of the human rights situation in Central African Republic. The UK is deeply concerned that violence in CAR endures despite the promise of tangible change. We call on armed groups to cease all forms of violence, without which there can […]

Thank you, Madam Vice-President, The United Kingdom welcomes the Independent Expert’s report and her analysis of the human rights situation in ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...