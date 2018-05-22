UN Secretary-General appoints Joyce Msuya of Tanzania as Assistant Secretary-General, Deputy Executive Director at United Nations Environment Programme

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today (May 21, 2018) announced the appointment of Joyce Msuya of Tanzania as Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme in Nairobi, Kenya. She will succeed Ibrahim Thiaw of Mauritania to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his leadership and dedicated service during his tenure. Ms. Msuya has […]

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today (May 21, 2018) announced the appointment of Joyce Msuya...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...