UNAIDS congratulates Michel Sidibé on his appointment as Minister of Health and Social Affairs of Mali

UNAIDS congratulates Michel Sidibé on his appointment as the Minister of Health and Social Affairs of Mali. Mr Sidibé served as the Executive Director of UNAIDS for more than 10 years after being appointed as the second Executive Director of UNAIDS and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations in January 2009. A true champion for a […]

