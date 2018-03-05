UNHCR Briefing Notes – Rekindled tension in DR Congo’s Kasai region poses new threat to civilians, displaced

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, remains deeply concerned at the situation in the Kasai region of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where continuing instability poses a grave risk to civilian safety, including for several hundred refugees recently returned there from Angola. Congolese government forces have regained control of large areas of the Kasai, nonetheless […]

