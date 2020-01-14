Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UNHCR seeks international solidarity for refugees and hosts in Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for increased support for Sudan with the launch of a new funding appeal that seeks […]

This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. UNHCR, the UN ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mardi 14 Janvier 2020 - 07:51 Le championnat Dali François lancé ce week-end

Mardi 14 Janvier 2020 - 07:44 Le championnat Dali François lancé ce week-end

Mardi 14 Janvier 2020 - 07:15 Zanzibar Great Strides on display

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/01/2020

Sommet de Pau : le président du Tchad veut une réponse forte contre le terrorisme

Sommet de Pau : le président du Tchad veut une réponse forte contre le terrorisme

La coalition "Fils du Tchad" salue l'esprit patriotique des syndicats La coalition "Fils du Tchad" salue l'esprit patriotique des syndicats 13/01/2020

Populaires

Sommet de Pau : le président du Tchad veut une réponse forte contre le terrorisme

13/01/2020

Tchad : enlèvements contre rançon, des récits qui font froid dans le dos

13/01/2020

Tchad : un important prêt accordé pour la construction d'une centrale solaire

14/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : vers la levée de la grève des travailleurs ce jeudi
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL)

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL)

Tchad : autorités ou assassins ? Tchad : autorités ou assassins ? 07/01/2020 - Masbé NDENGAR

ANALYSE - 09/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique

République de Djibouti - Retour vers le passé : reflet d’un dépit politique ! République de Djibouti - Retour vers le passé : reflet d’un dépit politique ! 08/01/2020 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar