UNHCR shocked over Nigerian asylum-seeker deaths in Cameroon

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is shocked to learn of the tragic death of six Nigerian asylum-seekers, among them three children, who were killed in a blast in the far north of Cameroon. UNHCR has learnt that on 29 July, 12 asylum-seekers were being forcibly returned to Banki, Nigeria, in a Cameroonian army truck which […]

