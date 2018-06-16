UNICEF Tanzania celebrates Father’s Day with renowned footballer, Ivo Mapunda

UNICEF Tanzania celebrated Father’s Day with renowned footballer and former Taifa Stars goalkeeper, Ivo Mapunda, who called on fathers to step up their game in parenting, especially in the early years of their children’s lives. UNICEF celebrity supporter and father-of-four, Mapunda, shared a video message for all Tanzanian fathers – urging them to be more […]

UNICEF Tanzania celebrated Father’s Day with renowned footballer and former Taifa Stars goalkeeper, Ivo Mapunda, who called on fat...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...