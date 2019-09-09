Alwihda Info
US Firm Pioneer Energy Exec says “Billions at Play” gives a roadmap for attracting US Investment to Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Septembre 2019


Leading African energy attorney NJ Ayuk is confident that a more equitable and prosperous Africa is within reach. He outlines the avenues individuals, companies and governments can pursue to realize that future in his new book, Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals. Among other things, Ayuk believes Africans need to […]

