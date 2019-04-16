Alwihda Info
USAID Administrator Green’s and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump’s Visit to Ethiopia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Today, USAID Administrator Mark Green, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, and Acting OPIC President and CEO Dave Bohigian paid respects to the victims of Ethiopian Airlines 302 crash at the Holy Trinity Church in Addis Ababa. They met with religious leaders representing the diverse faiths of those who perished in the crash, laid a […]

