USAID Administrator Mark Green’s Statement on the Designation of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern

Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005). The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) applauds this decision, and will continue to scale up life-saving support to bring this […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...