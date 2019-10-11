Uganda: Parliament must reject bill imposing death penalty for gay sex

Responding to Ugandan Ethics and Integrity Minister Simon Lokodo’s announcement that the government is planning to introduce the death penalty for consensual same-sex sexual acts, Amnesty International’s Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Joan Nyanyuki said: “It is outrageous that instead of the Ugandan government taking urgent steps to decriminalize gay […]

