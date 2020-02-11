United Arab Emirates (UAE) condemns attack on Algerian army

The UAE has strongly condemned an attack on a unit of the Algerian People’s National Army in an assault that killed one soldier near the border with Mali. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE’s utter rejection of these criminal acts and all forms of violence aimed at […]

The UAE has strongly condemned an attack on a unit of the Algerian People’s National Army in an assault that killed one soldier near the border ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...