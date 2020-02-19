United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders congratulate Gambian President on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Adama Barrow of Gambia, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day celebrations, marked on 18th February. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin […]

