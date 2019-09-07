United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and International Organization for Migration (IOM) Support Cyclone-Affected Families in Mozambique Through Seed Distribution

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) with support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) this week began distributing seeds and farming tools to approximately 11,000 families affected by Cyclone Idai. “I lost my house and my farm in the floods. My two children and I were trapped by the water. A man […]

