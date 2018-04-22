United Nations Human Rights Chief to conduct follow-up visit to Ethiopia and African Union (22-25 April)

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein on Sunday begins his second official visit to Ethiopia, at the invitation of the Government. During his visit, he will also take part in a high-level dialogue between the African Union and the UN Human Rights Office. High Commissioner Zeid last visited Ethiopia in May […]

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein on Sunday begins his second official visit to Ethiopia, at the invitation of the Government. During...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...