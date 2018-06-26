United Nations condemns killing of peacekeeper in armed attack on convoy in South Sudan

A Bangladeshi peacekeeper was killed today during an armed attack on a United Nations convoy that was supporting the delivery of humanitarian aid to vulnerable civilians in the Central Equatorian region of South Sudan. Bangladeshi Military Liaison Officer, Lieutenant Commander Ashraf Siddiqui, was part of a convoy led by Nepalese peacekeepers providing protection to humanitarian […]

