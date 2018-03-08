Alwihda Info
United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for African Countries Facing Severe Food Insecurity


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Mars 2018


Today (March 6, 2018), U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced nearly $533 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Nigeria, as well as countries in the Lake Chad region, where millions are facing life-threatening food insecurity and malnutrition as a result of ongoing conflict or prolonged drought. While […]

