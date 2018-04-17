Alwihda Info
United States Embassy in Addis Ababa to Hold First Annual U.S. Government Exchange Program Alumni Conference


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa is organizing the first annual gathering of U.S. government exchange program alumni at the UNECA Conference Center. Approximately 250 alumni of various exchange programs are expected to attend. Ambassador Michael Raynor will deliver opening remarks, followed by a series of events and discussions to build connections and cooperation among our […]

