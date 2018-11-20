Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Unlocking Africa’s Earth Observation Potential at the 1st Global Monitoring for Environment and Security and Africa (G MES and Africa) Forum


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The 1st Forum of the GMES and Africa (www.au.int/en/GMESAfrica) has kicked off in the Gabonese capital, Libreville. More than 400 delegates from Africa, Europe and other parts of the world have gathered to discuss new and innovative Earth Observation technologies supporting Africa’s socio-economic development. Organized jointly by the African Union Commission and the government of […]

The 1st Forum of the GMES and Africa (www.au.int/en/GMESAfrica) has kicked off in the Gabonese capital, ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 20/11/2018

Tchad : jour férié pour les travailleurs

Tchad : jour férié pour les travailleurs

Tchad : report d'une séance plénière de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : report d'une séance plénière de l'Assemblée nationale 20/11/2018

Populaires

Tchad : radiation au sein de l’armée

20/11/2018

11ème sommet extraordinaire de l’UA : des réformes de l’organisation adoptées à Addis-Abeba

20/11/2018

Tchad : un centre de formation technique professionnelle inauguré à N'Djamena

20/11/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Abu Dhabi accueille le Forum Interfaith Alliance For Safer Communities : La dignité des mineurs dans le monde numérique
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/11/2018 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

Le dérèglement des relations humaines

Le dérèglement des relations humaines

Affaire VIETTEL/NEXTEL: Quand un camerounais prend la défense des vietnamiens Affaire VIETTEL/NEXTEL: Quand un camerounais prend la défense des vietnamiens 15/11/2018 -

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 17/11/2018 -

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong

"Le rapport Doing Business 2019 sur le Cameroun est erroné" "Le rapport Doing Business 2019 sur le Cameroun est erroné" 13/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.