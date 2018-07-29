Alwihda Info
Urgent Media Briefing by Chief of the South African National Defence Force on Tuesday 31 July 2018, 10:00 at Log Support Formation, Lyttelton, Pretoria


31 Juillet 2018


The Chief of the South African National Defence Force (C SANDF), General Solly Shoke, will convene an urgent media briefing on Tuesday, 31 July 2018, at DOD Log Support Formation, corner of Snake Valley Rd (M24) and College Ave, Lyttelton (Tek Base) in Pretoria at 10:00. General Shoke will make use of this opportunity to […]

