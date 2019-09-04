Urgent support needed for violence-affected women and girls in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Several weeks ago, a woman brought her 11-year-old daughter, Anne*, to a UNFPA-supported health facility. Their family had been uprooted by the [conflict](https://reliefweb.int/report/democratic-republic-congo/months-humanitarian-needs-still-high-dr-congo) in Ituri Province and, in the chaos, Anne was sexually assaulted. A nurse welcomed the girl, who was too terrified to speak. With a lot of time… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/urgent-support-needed-for-violenceaffected-women-an...
