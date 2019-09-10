Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Use Data and Information for Public Health Action – Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


One of the public health challenges in low-medium income countries is lack of capacity to process data into information to support evidence-based decision making. This was pointed out by Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam the World Health Organization Country Representative in Uganda while opening the on-going two weeks training on antimicrobial resistance. “The relevant data for […]

One of the public health challenges in low-medium income countries is lack of capacity to process data into inf...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/09/2019

Tchad : des falsificateurs de papiers automobiles interpellés

Tchad : des falsificateurs de papiers automobiles interpellés

Tchad : une association lancée pour "pallier à certains maux que vit la société" Tchad : une association lancée pour "pallier à certains maux que vit la société" 09/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : des falsificateurs de papiers automobiles interpellés

09/09/2019

Cameroun/Trafic d’ivoire : le fils d’un ancien ministre des Finances arrêté

09/09/2019

Tchad : "le gouvernement a tué l’économie, il a détruit l’activité économique"

10/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : faculté de médecine de l'UNEK, une suspension qui divise
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2019 - Abba Issa Fressou

Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle

Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle

Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points 07/09/2019 - Djasrabaye Adolphe

ANALYSE - 09/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d’une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d’affaires

Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d’une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d’affaires

Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire 07/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019