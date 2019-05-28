Alwihda Info
Violent attacks in Nigeria drive thousands of refugees into Niger


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. Recent spike in violence in north-western parts of Nigeria has forced an estimated 20,000 people to seek safety and security in Niger […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



