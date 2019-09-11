Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Vodacom and Smart Lab partner to support business startups in new “Vodacom Digital Accelerator”


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Leading telecommunication company Vodacom Tanzania Plc (www.Vodacom.co.tz) and Smart Lab have today launched “Vodacom Digital Accelerator,” a program that intends to help early-stage and growth-stage technology startups become profitable and revenue generating businesses. The new program which will run yearly aims at identifying and supporting startup entrepreneurs in mobile, telecom, fintech,… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/vodacom-and-smart-lab-partner-to-support-business-start...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/09/2019

Tchad : face aux conflits, faut-il interdire l'élevage pour certains ? Oui selon Alhabo

Tchad : face aux conflits, faut-il interdire l'élevage pour certains ? Oui selon Alhabo

Tchad : le maire de Goz Beida dément des ”rumeurs des réseaux sociaux” Tchad : le maire de Goz Beida dément des ”rumeurs des réseaux sociaux” 11/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : face aux conflits, faut-il interdire l'élevage pour certains ? Oui selon Alhabo

11/09/2019

Match Tchad-Soudan : réaction des supporteurs tchadiens (vidéo)

11/09/2019

La 5G fait craindre pour la propriété intellectuelle mondiale

11/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Match Tchad-Soudan : réaction des supporteurs tchadiens (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2019 - Abba Issa Fressou

Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle

Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle

Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points 07/09/2019 - Djasrabaye Adolphe

ANALYSE - 09/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d’une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d’affaires

Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d’une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d’affaires

Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire 07/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019