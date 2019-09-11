WHO responds to cholera cases in Sudan

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working closely with national health authorities and partners to respond to cases of cholera in Blue Nile State in south-eastern Sudan. Between 28 August and 10 September, Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health reported at least 51 cases of acute watery diarrhoea in Blue Nile State, including at least 3 […]
The World Health Organization (WHO) is working closely with national health authorities and partners to respond to cases of cholera in Blue Nile Sta...
The World Health Organization (WHO) is working closely with national health authorities and partners to respond to cases of cholera in Blue Nile Sta...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...