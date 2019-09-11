Alwihda Info
WHO responds to cholera cases in Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The World Health Organization (WHO) is working closely with national health authorities and partners to respond to cases of cholera in Blue Nile State in south-eastern Sudan. Between 28 August and 10 September, Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health reported at least 51 cases of acute watery diarrhoea in Blue Nile State, including at least 3 […]

