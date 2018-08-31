Wala Awarded 2018 Zambezi Prize for Innovation in Financial Inclusion

The [Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship](http://legatum.mit.edu/) (http://Legatum.mit.edu/) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), with support from the [Mastercard Foundation](http://www.mastercardfdn.org/) (https://MastercardFdn.org/), has named South African startup [Wala](https://getwala.com/) (https://getWala.com/) as the grand prize winner of the 2018 [Zambezi Prize](http://zambezi.mit.edu/)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/wala-awarded-2018-zam...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...