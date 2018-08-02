Alwihda Info
Will Djibouti Become Latest Country to Fall Into China’s Debt Trap?


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Août 2018


Djibouti lies more than 2,500 miles from Sri Lanka but the East African country faces a predicament similar to what its peer across the sea confronted last year: It has borrowed more money from China than it can pay back. In both countries, the money went to infrastructure projects under the aegis of China’s Belt […]

