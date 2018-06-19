Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Winners Announced for Private Equity Africa Awards 2018


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Juin 2018


Private Equity Africa (PEA) (www.PrivateEquityAfrica.com) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2018 GP & Advisor Awards. The awards saw 26 firms collect the much coveted accolades at the 7th Annual PEA Awards Gala Dinner hosted at London’s prestigious Langham hotel on 12th June, which attracted over 200 industry professionals. The recipient of this […]

Private Equity Africa (PEA) (www.PrivateEquityAfrica.com) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2018 GP & Advisor Awards...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



