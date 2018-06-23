With International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation – ITFC’s support and financing facilities, Coris Bank Interna tional (CBI) starts its Islamic finance operations in Senegal

With the full financial support of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-idb.org), member of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), Coris Bank International (CBI), a leading bank in West Africa, headquartered in Burkina Faso, has recently launched a range of Islamic financing solutions and products under its Islamic window called “Coris Baraka”. ITFC […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...