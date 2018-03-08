Alwihda Info
World Health Organization Libya delivers neonatal ventilators to Alaafia hospital in Houn city


8 Mars 2018


The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Libya delivered two Mechanical ventilators with all their accessories to the Alaafia Hospital in Houn city, one was delivered in December 2017 and the other one last week. These neonatal ventilators will support the Gynaecology and Obstetrics medical services at Alaafia Hospital, which covers underserved areas in […]

