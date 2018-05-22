World Health Organization supports Ebola vaccination of high risk populations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the support of WHO and partners, is preparing to vaccinate high risk populations against Ebola virus disease (EVD) in affected health zones. Health workers operating in affected areas are being vaccinated today and community outreach has started to prepare for the ring vaccination. More than 7,500 […]

The Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the support of WHO and partners, is preparing to vaccinate high risk popula...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...