World Rugby press release: Namibia lead the way in Gold Cup

Defending champions Namibia were the big winners on the opening day of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup 2018, their 55-6 defeat of Uganda in Windhoek comfortably putting them in pole position in the race to qualify as Africa 1 for Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. The nine-try Namibians, chasing a sixth successive qualification for […]

Defending champions Namibia were the big winners on the opening day of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup 2018, their 55-6 defeat of Uganda in Windhoek comfortably putting t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...