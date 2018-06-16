Alwihda Info
World Rugby press release: Namibia lead the way in Gold Cup


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Defending champions Namibia were the big winners on the opening day of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup 2018, their 55-6 defeat of Uganda in Windhoek comfortably putting them in pole position in the race to qualify as Africa 1 for Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. The nine-try Namibians, chasing a sixth successive qualification for […]

Defending champions Namibia were the big winners on the opening day of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup 2018, their 55-6 defeat of Uganda in Windhoek comfortably putting t...

