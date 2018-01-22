2018 New Year’ Message from Abdelaziz Bougja, President of Rugby Africa: Bonne année, Happy New Year, Ø³ÙØ© Ø³Ø¹ÙØ¯Ø© , Heri za mwaka mpya First of all, dear friends, allow me to send you and your families my best wishes for 2018. On behalf of the Executive Committee and all of the staff of Rugby Africa, […]

2018 New Year’ Message from Abdelaziz Bougja, President of Rugby Africa: Bonne année, Happy New Year, Ø³ÙØ© Ø³Ø¹ÙØ¯Ø© , Heri za mwaka mpya First of all, dear friends, allow me to sen...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...