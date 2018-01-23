79 activists detained incommunicado amidst heavy crackdown on popular protests in Sudan

The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) is deeply concerned for the safety of 79 individuals who are currently detained incommunicado following a recent government crackdown in response to popular protests against increase in prices of basic commodities that have occurred across Sudan since the beginning of January. ACJPS has continued to monitor […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...