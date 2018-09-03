Alwihda Info
APO Group and Kwesé Sports announce strategic alliance to promote rugby across Africa and the globe


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Septembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


APO (www.APO-opa.com) Group, the leading media relations consultancy for Africa and the Middle East, today announced a strategic alliance with Kwesé TV’s (www.Kwese.com) sports content platform Kwesé Sports, arguably Africa’s most trusted source for sports programming, aimed at developing the reputation and image of African rugby on a global scale. As part of the new […]

