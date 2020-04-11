Africa cannot go back to ‘business as usual’ when COVID-19 pandemic is over (By Babatunde Omilola)

By Babatunde Omilola Like every other pandemic that the world has experienced in the past, coronavirus will eventually come to an end. It will be defeated, and life return to normal. But it will teach us an important lesson: the need to invest in health infrastructure across the world, and particularly in Africa. For centuries, […]

By Babatunde Omilola Like every other pandemic that the world has experienced in the past, coronavirus will eventually come to an end. It will be defeated, an...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...