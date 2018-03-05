Africa’s facts at your fingertips! Ecobank’s African markets website goes live, profiling Francophone West Afr ica as the leader in intra-regional trade

Francophone West Africa leads in intra-regional trade with trade hotspots around Dakar, Abidjan, Cotonou and Lomé, according to analysis by Ecobank’s ([www.Ecobank.com](http://www.ecobank.com/)) research team in its new website, AfricaFICC. The team has updated Ecobank’s flagship Africa Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Guidebook (FICC) and made it available as an online resource: [https://Ecobank.com/AfricaFICC](https://ecobank.com/AfricaFICC).… Read more on […]

Francophone West Af...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...