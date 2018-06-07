African Development Bank Launches Coding for Employment Program: Unleashing Africa’s Next Generation of Digital Innova tors

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), together with partners – The Rockefeller Foundation (www.RockeFellerFoundation.org), Microsoft (www.Microsoft.com) and Facebook (www.Facebook.com) – launched the Coding for Employment Program at the African Innovation Summit in Kigali, Rwanda. By training youth in demand-driven Information and Communications Technology (ICT) curriculum and matching… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/african-development-bank-launches-coding-for-employ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...