African Heads of State Endorse New Measurement of Progress on Neglected Tropical Diseases, Reaffirming Commitment to Health Equity


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Janvier 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Today, at the [30th African Union Heads of State Summit](https://au.int/en/summit/30) ([http://APO.af/PPuk8H](http://apo.af/PPuk8H)), the [African Leaders Malaria Alliance](http://alma2030.org/) (ALMA) ([http://APO.af/ZupcNu](http://apo.af/ZupcNu)) added neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) to its annual scorecard on disease progress. The scorecard is personally reviewed by African heads of state every… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/african-heads-of-state-endorse-new-measurement-o...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


TCHAD - 25/01/2018

"L'immobilisme et le populisme ne font qu'aggraver la situation", prévient le ministre des finances

"L'immobilisme et le populisme ne font qu'aggraver la situation", prévient le ministre des finances

POINT DE VUE - 22/01/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Nouvelle illumination du Premier Ministre algérien

Nouvelle illumination du Premier Ministre algérien

ANALYSE - 25/01/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Fraude à la nationalité française par mariage et délai de la prescription biennale

Fraude à la nationalité française par mariage et délai de la prescription biennale

REACTION - 25/01/2018 - MAHAMOUD ALI SEID

Tchad : la CASAC félicite la population pour le "non respect du mot d'ordre de manifester"

Tchad : la CASAC félicite la population pour le "non respect du mot d'ordre de manifester"

