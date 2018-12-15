Alwihda Info
African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) Secretary General Pushes Africa-wide Cooperation, Reforms to 18-Member Petrole um Producers’ Organization


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (https://YearOfEnergy2019.com/APPO/) is calling for meaningful intra-African trade and cooperation; APPO members will meet in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea for the Cape VII Exhibition and Conference from April 1-5; New APPO reforms aim to increase the organization’s influence on the international stage The Secretary General of the… Read […]

The Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



