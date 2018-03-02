Alwihda Info
African SMEs Set to Benefit from USD 74M Guarantee


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Mars 2018 modifié le 3 Mars 2018 - 01:15


The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (AGF) (www.AfricanGuaranteeFund.com) has today entered into a re- guarantee transaction of an amount of up to USD 74 million with GuarantCo (www.GuarantCo.com), to increase its guarantee capacity for SME financing. SME’s have a large and growing impact on GDP in emerging markets and are a key […]

