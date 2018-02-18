African Union High Level Panel on Emerging Technologies to meet at #AIS2018 in Kigali, June 6-8, 2018

The Africa Innovation Summit 2018 (AIS 2018) ([www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com](http://www.africainnovationsummit.com/)) team in partnership with NEPAD Agency ([www.NEPAD.org](http://www.nepad.org/)) is announcing the meeting of the African Union (AU) [High Level Panel on Emerging Technologies (APET)](http://www.nepad.org/resource/african-union-commission-appoints-high-level-african-panel-emerging-technologies)… Read more on https://africainnovationsummit.africa-newsroom.com/press/african-union-h...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...