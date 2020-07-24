Alwihda Info
African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 23 July 2020, 6 pm EAT


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juillet 2020


African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (770,300), deaths (16,434), and recoveries (436,698) by region: Central (44,025 cases; 870 deaths; 27,766 recoveries): Burundi (345; 1; 270), Cameroon (16,157; 373; 13,728), CAR (4,574; 57; 1,437), Chad (889; 75; 805), Congo (2,934; 51; 743), DRC (8,720; 201; 5,105), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,588; 47; […]

