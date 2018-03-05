Alwihda Info
African capital markets indicate recovery in 2017 with overall increase in value and volume of equity capital market (ECM) transactions


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Mars 2018


Overall, African equity capital market transaction volume and value improved in 2017 over 2016. In terms of value, 2017 saw the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) over the trailing five-year period, and an increase in the total value of equity capital market (ECM) transactions of 49% between 2016 and 2017 in US dollar terms. PwC […]

