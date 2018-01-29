Ambassador Haley on Reduced Administrative Fees for NGOs Working in South Sudan

This week, the Government of South Sudan waived registration fees for nongovernmental organizations‎. This action will save NGOs approximately $2,500 compared to last year. This includes NGOs that, along with UN agencies, provide life-saving assistance to 3 million people per month. However, work permit fees – often ranging between $2,000 to $4,000 per international staff […]

This week, the Government of South Sudan waived registration fees for nongovernmental organizations‎. This action...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...