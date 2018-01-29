Ambassador Haley on Reduced Administrative Fees for NGOs Working in South Sudan

This week, the Government of South Sudan waived registration fees for nongovernmental organizations. This action will save NGOs approximately $2,500 compared to last year. This includes NGOs that, along with UN agencies, provide life-saving assistance to 3 million people per month. However, work permit fees – often ranging between $2,000 to $4,000 per international staff […]
