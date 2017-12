ASAM S.A. ([www.ASAM-mali.com](http://www.asam-mali.com/)), the Airport Assistance Company of Mali, today announced its certification as an Approved Maintenance Organization with the ability to offer line maintenance services in West Africa for Boeing 737 (300/400/500 – 600/700/ 800) and Airbus A320 (A318 to A321) aircrafts at the Modibo Keita-Sénou international airport in Bamako, Mali. Thanks to… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...